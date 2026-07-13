State police clear a potential suspect in newborn death at Electric Forest

ROTHBURY, Mich. — A potential suspect was cleared in the death of a newborn baby who was found in a porta-potty at Electric Forest, said Michigan State Police.

Investigators received a tip at the start of July identifying a woman from the Muskegon area who attended the festival and might have information about the case. Detectives interviewed her, and she fully cooperated, police said.

The newborn's body was recovered June 28 after a maintenance worker found it in a porta-potty in the festival's camping area.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Retired Michigan State Police detective Lew Langham told FOX 17 detectives will likely be handling the case similar to a missing person's investigation, combing through surveillance video and photos from the festival to identify anyone who might have information on the child's birth.