Sterling Heights neighbors still dealing with fallout from cat hoarding case on Cavant Drive

STERLING HEIGHTS (WXYZ) — Three weeks after hazmat crews discovered dozens of cats inside a Sterling Heights home — some alive, some dead — neighbors say the problems have not completely gone away.

The discovery was made in early September at a home on Cavant Drive near 15 Mile and Ryan. Crews from Belfour Restoration have since worked to clean the property, and the street was flooded with between 12 and 14 dumpsters during the remediation process.

Sahar Zakar lives next door to the home. She says cats from the property made their way into her bedroom and that, to this day, cats are still roaming in her backyard.

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"This is my bedroom, and this is where the cats jumped in," Zakar said.

"Between 12 and 14, and I even peeked through the window; there was cat poop all over her stuff, all over her furniture," Zakar said.

A spokesperson for Sterling Heights says most of the cats have been removed and adopted out, but a few more still need to be trapped. Cages remain visible in the backyard of the now-boarded-up home.

Gary Davis has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years. He says the cats have caused problems beyond the hoarding case itself.

"The cats would sit up on window sills and try to get in; one of them attacked my dog," Davis said.

Davis says the issue predates the recent discovery.

"I've been complaining to the city about wild cats in this neighborhood for the last 3 or 4 years, and they seemed to be doing nothing about it," Davis said.

The city's Safe Homes Task Force, a multi-departmental group, is now working with the property. The woman who had been living in the home was taken to a hospital when the case first came to light. Her current whereabouts are unclear.

Zakar says the situation should have been addressed sooner.

"No cats should have to be this way; at least call the animal control department they can take them to a shelter," Zakar said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

