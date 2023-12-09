The Rink at Royal Oak partners with Michigan-based 'Bottomless Toy Chest' to spread joy among sick children

The Rink at Royal Oak is one of many ways folks are getting ready to slide into the winter fun. But just like last year, the rink has partnered with a non-profit to make the holiday season meaningful for kids fighting cancer.

"The Bottomless Toy Chest, our whole mission is to provide toys joy and hope to kiss her going through treatment and to help them power them during this really tough time," said Mickey Guisewite, Executive Director of the Bottomless Toy Chest.

In 2008, Mickey Guisewite founded the Bottomless Toy Chest as a toy drive. That's when her son was going through cancer treatment.

"When you're in the hospital and you're going through treatment, and you get to make a decision, it is simplest choosing a toy that can really make you know, empower you, and make you feel better about yourself makes you feel in control All those things they help bring comfort is good for the parents," said Guisewite.

One-year-old Allison is in remission. But her parents, Ashley and Nick Montes, say they will never forget the joy the program brought.

"It's really nice to know that people care. She didn't understand where they were coming from, but we did," said Ashley.

"More than anything, you know, the most important thing in the whole world, and seeing her happy during those tough times just made everything a little bit better," said Nick.

To date, the Bottomless Toy Chest has brought smiles to over 5,000 children at 17 Michigan hospitals, with more than 50,000 toys.

"Unfortunately, cancer does not end when the holiday lights come down, so the toys that are being collected this weekend at the Rink and Royal Oak are going to support our program for the upcoming months," said Guisewite

Moreover, Mickey says that siblings receive toys through the program as well, just like Allison's elder sister, Laura.

"Not being able to be there and having little surprises every day just makes all the tougher things that much easier. What they are doing to help families is absolutely amazing," said Nick.

To donate and to learn more about the Bottomless Toy Chest, head over to www.bottomlesstoychest.org