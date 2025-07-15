'They're my teammates': Michigan dog mushers to race in dryland world championships

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In the lesser known sport of dryland dog mushing, two Michigan trainers are set to race at the toughest level of competition.

On October 21-26, the International Federation of Sleddog Sports (IFSS) will host its dryland world championships in Minocqua, Wisconsin. There, Destinee Kiel and Danielle Usher, along with their locally-trained dogs, will represent the United States in their pursuit of first place and the finish line.

"People are like, 'Oh, they're my dogs. They're my children,'" Kiel said. "They're not my dogs, they're my teammates."

"They're my best friends," Usher said. "The bond is something you don't get from a pet hamster, for lack of a better analogy."

FOX 17 Danielle Usher

Dryland dog racing is similar to traditional sled dog racing, but uses a variety of wheeled equipment such as rigs, bikes and scooters, rather than a sled on snow.

At worlds, Kiel and four dogs will guide a three-wheel rig through a 3.1 mile course, while Usher and one dog will steer a scooter through a 2.4 mile course.

A staggered start for each racing class prevents the teams from running into each other at sharp turns or on open straightaways.

Fastest time wins.

FOX 17

"You can buy the best, fastest dogs from the top and breeders and all that," Kiel said. "But at the end of the day, it all comes down to sportsmanship and how you treat the other racers and the other dogs."

As kennel partners, the two Michiganders train together and travel to many of the same races.

At IFSS-sanctioned races, safety is a priority. If the combined temperature and humidity surpasses 120, the governing body will call off the race.

"You can't push a rope," Usher said. "If these dogs did not want to run, they wouldn't run. There's nothing anybody could do to make them run."

FOX 17

For Usher and Kiel, though, the dogs do run. They and their owners train, race and rest as a team.

"The dogs are only going to work as hard as the respect you put back into them," Kiel said.

To read more about Kiel's Fire Spirit Kennel, click