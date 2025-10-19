Thousands gather for 'No Kings' protests across Michigan opposing Trump policies

Thousands gathered at Roosevelt Park in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood Saturday for one of more than 100 "No Kings" demonstrations taking place across Michigan. The protesters delivered a unified message: no president is above the law.

The demonstrations, organized by groups like Macomb Defenders Rising, drew participants from across Metro Detroit to 23 locations in the region alone. Protesters voiced opposition to what they called President Trump's "political intimidation and authoritarian outreach," while Trump supporters countered that the administration's actions focus on security and stability.

"People united will never be defeated," chanted the crowd at Roosevelt Park, holding signs reading "You work for us" and "History has its eyes on you."

Rain and Shannon Jacob traveled from St. Clair Shores to attend their first No Kings rally.

"Donald Trump has fashioned himself as a king, and I had the whole party of the Republican Party bows down to him, and that's not what America is about," Shannon Jacob said.

Rain Jacob emphasized the importance of speaking out for future generations.

"I want to prove a point that we're not going to stay silent. We want no kings in America," Rain Jacob said.

Katrina Manetta from Macomb Defenders Rising outlined specific demands for Detroit.

"Here in Detroit specifically, we are making an ask. And the ask is no troops, no ICE, no genocide, and no profiling in our streets," Manetta said.

Oakland County Republican Party's Brian Szmytke disputed the protesters' claims during a Zoom interview, defending Trump's mandate from both the popular vote and electoral college.

"The fact is that in this country, we don't have a king. Donald Trump was elected with a mandate, both popular vote and the electoral college. He's doing exactly what he ran on," Szmytke said.

When asked about signs stating "immigrants make America great" and claims that Trump is anti-immigrant, Szmytke clarified the administration's position.

"President Trump is not anti-immigration. He is for legal immigration. There is a difference," Szmytke said.

State Senator Mallory McMorrow, a Democrat representing Michigan's 8th district, attended the rally and criticized the administration's approach to security.

"Security is essential, but what we are seeing is nothing but security theater. They are not going after cartels. They are not going after violent criminals. They're going after moms who are trying to stay with their babies. They are going after day laborers. They are going after agriculture workers, and they are invading our communities in a way that actually makes us less safe," McMorrow said.

McMorrow emphasized the power of collective action.

"Protests do make a difference because you get thousands of people coming together who see each other, so you realize you're not alone," McMorrow said.

Szmytke called for unity while dismissing concerns about Democratic opposition.

"We need to lower the temperature in this country. We need to come together. I think President Trump has tried to do that. He's tried to find bipartisan solutions," Szmytke said.

Shannon Jacob remained skeptical of such claims.

"I think it's all gaslighting. I think we just need to get this certain person out of office and try, try to get back to the values that we've had as a country," Jacob said.

Organizers say No Kings demonstrations will continue across Michigan to draw the line on presidential power, while Trump supporters maintain the protests represent free speech in action.

