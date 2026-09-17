PITTSFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new report highlighting Michigan’s most crash-prone intersections is putting the spotlight on two busy Washtenaw County roadways, where dozens of crashes were reported last year alone.

Michigan Auto Law analyzed state crash data and identified the 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan. Two intersections in Washtenaw County made the Top 10 list: State Road and West Ellsworth Road in Pittsfield Township and North Hamilton Street and Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsilanti.

The report found 93 crashes in 2025 at the roundabout located at State Road and Ellsworth Road, making it the sixth most dangerous intersection in the state. North Hamilton Street and Washtenaw Avenue ranked eighth.

Watch 7 Action News reporter Tiarra Braddock story in the video below:

New report finds two Washtenaw County intersections rank among Michigan’s most crash-prone

For some drivers, the rankings came as no surprise.

Ronald Flint of Detroit frequently travels through the State and Ellsworth roundabout and said he has experienced firsthand how dangerous it can be.

“I came to make a half a turn to come on Ellsworth and he merged into my lane and we bounced off of each other,” Flint said, describing a crash he was involved in at the intersection.

Because of his experience, Flint said he often tries to avoid the roundabout.

“I’d rather avoid it because it’s so constricted over here,” he said.

Ann Arbor driver Taylor Medendorp also said she was involved in a minor crash at the roundabout.

“I don’t know if they switched lanes or I just couldn’t see because it’s a two-lane traffic circle there,” Medendorp said. “I bumped into their back bumper with my front bumper and got minor damage to my car.”

A residents living near the intersection of North Hamilton Street and Washtenaw Avenue say crashes happen there regularly.

“People get nervous,” said Ypsilanti resident Christine Campbell. “It doesn’t make sense the way they’ve done it. People are trying to get to the expressway.”

WXYZ Intersection at N. Hamilton and Wasthenaw Ave.

Campbell, who lives next to the intersection, said she frequently witnesses collisions.

“It seemed like it was on average two to three times a week,” she said.

Michigan State Police say distracted driving continues to be a leading factor in crashes at high-risk intersections across the state.

“One of the leading things that Michigan State Police have seen is distracted driving,” said Lt. Ty Howard. “That’s what causes a lot of accidents in these intersections and roundabouts.”

Howard said confusion about how to properly navigate roundabouts is another common issue.

“The leading thing is people being confused, not paying attention and not knowing how to traverse those roundabouts,” Howard said. “I’ve seen everything from people speeding up to people stopping in those roundabouts.”

His advice for drivers is simple: Stay alert and proceed with caution.

“Pay attention to what’s in front of you. Look to your left and look to your right,” Howard said.

Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

According to the report, these were the 10 most crash-prone intersections in Michigan:

