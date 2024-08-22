$5 million in methamphetamine disguised as watermelons seized at border

Officials from Customs and Border Protection said officers seized $5 million in methamphetamine disguised and concealed within a shipment of watermelons last Friday.

CBP said the drugs were found during an inspection of a tractor-trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility in Arizona. Officials said the watermelons were offloaded from the truck during a secondary inspection at the facility.

CBP said 1,220 packages were wrapped in paper, disguised as watermelons within the shipment. It turns out the "watermelons" were packages of methamphetamine, with a total weight of 4,587 pounds and an estimated street value of over $5 million.

CBP Watermelon filled with meth.

The driver was turned over to Homeland Security. CBP did not say if any charges were filed.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for their exceptional work over the past few weeks in uncovering sophisticated and diverse smuggling methods," stated Rosa E. Hernandez, port director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa. "As drug cartels continue to evolve their smuggling techniques, we will continue finding new and better ways to prevent these dangerous drugs and other contraband from entering the country."

The Department of Justice says that Mexican drug trafficking organizations have become the primary manufacturers and distributors of methamphetamine.