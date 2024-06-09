Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit for ‘Rust’ shooting from victim’s family

Actor Alec Baldwin‘s legal problems are mounting as he faces a new lawsuit stemming from the deadly shooting on the set of his movie, “Rust.”

Baldwin, who is scheduled to stand trial this summer on charges of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, is now facing a civil suit filed by Hutchins’ family and a member of the crew. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained that he never pulled the gun’s trigger.

The lawsuit, filed by Hutchins’ mother, father and sister as well as Mamie Mitchell, who worked as the script supervisor on “Rust,” accuses Baldwin of assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress and accuses a much larger group of people associated with the movie of negligence.

Hannah Gutierrez, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March for her role in the deadly shooting as the film’s armorer, is also named in the lawsuit, along with others involved with the film who testified at her trial, including assistant director David Halls, prop master Sarah Zachry and ammunition supplier Seth Kenney.

Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych, Hutchins’ parents, and her sister, Svetlana Zemko, all live in Kyiv, Ukraine, and filed the lawsuit with Mitchell, who as the script supervisor had been standing next to Hutchins when she was shot.

While the negligence and lack of safety, including a failure to have a staffed medical team on the set, is alleged to be the fault of the producers as well as Halls, Zachry, Kenney and Gutierrez, the plaintiffs say it was Baldwin who shoulders much of the blame.

Baldwin, members of the crew and the movie’s producers previously settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ widow and son. That lawsuit was settled, but the terms of the agreement were sealed.

