Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to Texas prison amid renewed scrutiny of Epstein case

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been transferred from Florida to Texas, according to federal prison records.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence following her conviction on sex trafficking charges, had been held at FCI Tallahassee, a low-security federal correctional institution in Florida. She is now at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a low-security facility in Bryan, Texas.

It remains unclear why Maxwell was moved. While not commenting on her specific case, the Federal Bureau of Prisons outlined general reasons for inmate transfers.

"Some of the factors include the level of security and supervision the inmate requires, any medical or programming needs, separation, and security measures to ensure the individual's protection, and other considerations, including proximity to an individual's release residence," a spokesperson said. "The same criteria apply when making decisions for both initial designations and re-designations for transfer to a new facility."

Maxwell’s case has drawn renewed attention after the Department of Justice and FBI released a joint memo stating that a review of the Epstein case found no “incriminating client list.” The memo angered many of President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters, who have called for greater transparency.

Amid the backlash, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Maxwell in Florida. Her attorney said Maxwell answered questions truthfully during the meeting.

It’s unclear whether the prison transfer was related to that meeting. Maxwell has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, and her attorney has said she would be open to receiving a pardon from Trump. The president has said he has not considered it.