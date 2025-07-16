Husband of influencer Emilie Kiser may face felony charge in their son's drowning death

The husband of social media influencer Emilie Kiser could face a felony child abuse charge in the death of their 3-year-old son Trigg, who reportedly drowned in their backyard pool in Arizona.

In a post on X, the Chandler Police Department said it had finished its investigation into the boy's death and had recommended a class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady Kiser.

Now, the case will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, police said.

The tragic incident happened on May 16 at the couple's home in the southern part of Chandler, which is located about 25 miles outside of Phoenix.

The young boy was unconscious when first responders got to the scene. He later died at the hospital, according to police.

According to multiple outlets citing official documents, Emilie was out with friends at the time of the incident. Brady told police he was distracted by their newborn while Trigg was playing outside. After losing sight of Trigg, he went to check on him and found him in the pool.

Emilie filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County to keep the records related to her son's death private, and a judge temporarily blocked their release last month, multiple outlets reported.

Emilie has amassed millions of followers on her Instagram and TikTok accounts by sharing content related to being a mom and a wife. Her content regularly included her husband and children. She has not posted since a few days before the tragedy and has cut off the comments to most of her old posts.