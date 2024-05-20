Man steals Los Angeles police vehicle with officer still inside

A man stole a Los Angeles Police Department patrol vehicle Sunday morning and drove off with the officer still inside.

According to the department’s posts on X, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. while the officer was working security in the area of 12th and Figueroa Streets. The location was near the infamous “Graffiti Towers,” across from the Crypto.com Arena downtown.

Police said the officer was approached by the suspect who was somehow able to get inside her patrol vehicle and drive off — all while she was still inside.

At some point, while the suspect drove north on Figueroa, the officer was ejected from the car, police said. There was no information regarding the extent of the officer’s injuries.

The man continued to drive the patrol car until he collided with at least one vehicle near 8th Street. Police said the car ultimately came to a stop near 7th Street and the suspect tried to run away, but was apprehended.

The suspect has not been publicly identified and police have not said what charges he faces.