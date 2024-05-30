Man with suspended license logs into court via Zoom while driving

A Michigan man faced the consequences for how he showed up in court this month.

Corey Harris, who has a suspended license, did not physically appear in court for his May 15 hearing. But when he logged in via Zoom, he was driving on camera, as shown in a video recording of the session.

At first, Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson asked Harris if he was safely stopped so court could proceed.

"I’m pulling into my doctor’s office,” Harris responded. “Just give me one second.”

Once Harris confirmed he was stationary, Natalie Pate, the attorney representing him in court, asked for an adjournment of two to four weeks.

But the judge appeared stunned as he looked over paperwork.

“Maybe I don’t understand something,” he said. “This is a driver with a license suspended? And he was just driving? And he doesn’t have a license?”

Pate confirmed that was the case, and Simpson proceeded to reiterate those facts as he looked around the courtroom in disbelief.

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” Simpson said as he shook his head.



The judge then revoked Harris’ bond and stated that he must surrender himself to Washtenaw County Jail by 6 p.m. that evening.

Harris dropped his head back and exclaimed, “Oh my God.”

It is not clear if Harris turned himself in or not.