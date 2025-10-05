NFL analyst Mark Sanchez arrested after being stabbed in Indianapolis

Former NFL quarterback and current FOX analyst Mark Sanchez was arrested Saturday while he was hospitalized with stab wounds he sustained from an altercation in downtown Indianapolis.

Authorities say Sanchez, 38, was arrested for battery with injury, unlawful entry into a vehicle and public intoxication — all of which are misdemeanors. He was in Indianapolis to commentate Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts.

"Sanchez is still in the hospital and has not been booked into the Adult Detention Center," the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision."

Investigators said police responded to a "physical disturbance" between two men just after midnight on Saturday, one of whom was hospitalized but in stable condition. The other person received medical treatment for lacerations, authorities said.

Few details have been made available, but police said the confrontation was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence. FOX later confirmed Sanchez was the person hospitalized in the incident.

"Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition," FOX said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Sanchez played 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009. He joined FOX Sports as a college football analyst in 2019 and moved to NFL games as an analyst in 2021.