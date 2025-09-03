Over $500,000 worth of fake Labubu dolls seized at Seattle airport by US customs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted $500,000 worth of contraband at Seattle's airport — but the contraband wasn't drugs or weapons. It was fake Labubu dolls — also referred to as "Lafufus."

Authorities seized more than 11,000 of the fake dolls at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last week.

The shipment from South Korea was falsely labeled "LED bulbs."

Officers determined the shipment violated federal law that prohibits imports from profiting off someone else's intellectual property.

No arrests have been made, and the intercepted dolls will be destroyed.

Last month, the Better Business Bureau and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned consumers about buying fake Labubu dolls.

The CPSC says knockoff dolls and plush keychains can pose a choking hazard.

Experts said to spot a fake Labubu, pay attention to the QR code and holographic sticker on the box it comes in. The toys should also have a pale peach complexion and exactly nine, pointed teeth.

Pop Mart is the main distributor of authentic Labubu dolls.

