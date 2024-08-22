Man wanted in Arizona for alleged 'threats to kill' a presidential candidate

Police are urgently searching for a man they say threatened to kill a presidential candidate, and who has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The Cochise County Sheriff's office in southern Arizona, just outside of Tucson, says 66-year-old Ronald Lee Syrvud also has outstanding warrants for his arrest in Wisconsin for various alleged crimes, including for failure to appear and for driving while intoxicated.

Police say Syrvud is also wanted in southern Arizona's Graham County for a hit-and-run and a felony failure to register as a sex offender charge. Nearby Cochise County also has an absconder hold out on Syrvud for the felony failure to register as a sex offender charge because he left a jurisdiction unlawfully, authorities say, according to Scripps News Tucson.

On Thursday Arizona police released details on Syrvud, asking the public for help finding him. They say his last known address was in the town of Benson, Arizona.

"Syrvud is being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate," a statement from police said.

The search for Syrvud comes as former President Donald Trump visits the southern border in Cochise County.

The former president was also scheduled to hold a rally in Glendale, Arizona on Friday according to his website's events page.

This week at an outdoor rally in Asheboro, North Carolina, Trump spoke to supporters from a stage as he was surrounded by bulletproof glass after new security measures were approved by the Secret Service.

Secret Service agents surrounded the former president at one point when he left the stage to check on an attendee at the rally who appeared to be in distress.

In July Trump returned to Pennsylvania, the state where an assassination attempt was carried out against him earlier that same month as a gunman fired on the rally crowd and Trump. One person was killed and two others were injured in that shooting on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Tucson, with additional reporting from Scripps News.