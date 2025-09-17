Read the text messages prosecutors say suspected Charlie Kirk shooter sent his roommate

The man suspected of killing conservative influencer Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University exchanged text messages with his roommate as he evaded authorities, prosecutors say.

According to the text messages, Tyler Robinson informed his roommate, who prosecutors say he was in a relationship with, that he was involved in the shooting.

One of the messages instructed the roommate to “drop what you’re doing and look under my keyboard.” There, the roommate discovered a note that said: “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Prosecutors say the subsequent messages stated:

Robinson: I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.

Roommate: you weren’t the one who did it right????

Robinson: I am, I’m sorry

Roommate: I thought they caught the person?

Robinson: no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering.

Roommate: Why?

Robinson: Why did I do it?

Roommate: Yeah

Robinson: I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it. …

Roommate: How long have you been planning this?

Robinson: a bit over a week I believe. I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t wanna chance it …

Robinson: I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle. … I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle … idek if it had a serial number, but it wouldn’t trace to me. I worry about prints I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. didn’t have the ability or time to bring it with. … I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. how the fuck will I explain losing it to my old man. …

only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel. …

remember how I was engraving bullets? The fuckin messages are mostly a big meme, if I see “notices bulge uwu” on fox new I might have a stroke alright im gonna have to leave it, that really f***ing sucks. …

judging from today I’d say grandpas gun does just fine idk. I think that was a $2k scope ;-; …

Robinson: delete this exchange

Robinson: my dad wants photos of the rifle … he says grandpa wants to know who has what, the feds released a photo of the rifle, and it is very unique. Hes calling me rn, not answering. …

Robinson: since trump got into office [my dad] has been pretty diehard maga. …

Robinson: Im gonna turn myself in willingly, one of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff.

Robinson: you are all I worry about love

Roommate: I’m much more worried about you

Robinson: don’t talk to the media please. don’t take any interviews or make any comments. … if any police ask you questions ask for a lawyer and stay silent

Robinson Turns Himself In

After conversations with his parents, Robinson was eventually convinced to turn himself in.

The 22-year-old faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty.