San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall shot during attempted robbery

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot Saturday during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco, city authorities said.

Mayor London Breed said in a post on the social platform X that Pearsall was shot in Union Square. She did not immediately provide details about his condition.

“My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time,” Breed said.

San Francisco police said in a statement that Pearsall was injured while being robbed, and so was the suspect. Both were taken to the hospital, the statement said. Police did not return calls seeking further information.

A message was left for a spokesperson for the team. “He's good,” 49ers teammate Deebo Samuel posted on X. “Thank god!!!!”

Pearsall, 23, was drafted in the first round in April by the 49ers with the 31st overall pick but has been slowed by injuries since joining the team.

He missed time during training camp due to hamstring and shoulder issues before returning to practice this past week with a noncontact blue jersey while his shoulder heals.

Pearsall began his college career at Arizona State and transferred to Florida for his final two seasons. He had 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Gators and finished his college career with 159 catches for 2,420 yards and 14 TDs.

The Niners have hoped Pearsall could contribute as a rookie as a backup to starters Brandon Aiyuk and Samuel.

