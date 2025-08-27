Shooting reported at Catholic school in Minneapolis; suspect 'contained'

Authorities in Minneapolis are responding to a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, which had an all-school Mass around the time of the incident Wednesday morning.

The City of Minneapolis said the shooter has been “contained” and that there is “no active threat to the community.”

The Richfield Police Department described the suspect as “a man dressed in all black” and armed with a rifle.

Police are preliminarily reporting 20 victims. Hennepin Healthcare confirmed it is treating patients from the shooting but did not release further details.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement.

Annunciation Catholic School serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. More than 300 students are enrolled, some as young as 3 years old.

President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the shooting.

"The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene," he said on Truth Social. "The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!"

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.