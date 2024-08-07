Pitbull gets naming rights to FIU's football stadium

Rapper Pitbull has scored the naming rights to Florida International University’s football stadium in a new partnership with the Miami school.

As part of a 10-year agreement, the university’s FIU Stadium will be rebranded as Pitbull Stadium, making it the first athletics stadium to be named after an artist

Pitbull, also known as “Mr. 305” for his Miami roots, will donate $1.2 million each year for the next five years as part of the deal.

In addition to naming rights, Pitbull will be able to host up to 10 events a year, including concerts, at Pitbull Stadium. The school’s online store also has FIU x Pitbull merchandise available for purchase.

The rapper, known for hits like "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)," spoke out about the announcement.

"This partnership with FIU is a true honor and a testament to what we can achieve when we work hard," the music artist said in a press release. "Renaming the stadium isn't just about a name change. It's about inspiring the community, creating opportunities and showing the world that with determination and a clear vision, anything is possible. We're making history together, and we're just getting started. Why dream when you can live it?"

FIU’s athletics director Scott Carr also commented on the partnership with the rapper, whose full name is Armando Christian Perez.

"This is a historic day for FIU Athletics to uniquely partner with a world-renowned artist and amazing person who truly values relationships and his community," Carr said in a press release. "Armando's financial support is program-changing, but him providing a microphone to amplify FIU will be even more beneficial to growing our brand. I couldn't be more excited about our partnership as this will take us to another level. We can now officially say: 'Paws Up, Dale!'"

Van Wagner College, a third-party multimedia rights partner with FIU Athletics since 2016, assisted in the deal. The school helped secure additional partners, such as South Dade Kia, which FIU said will be the presenting sponsor of the field — South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium.

No stranger to the education space, Pitbull also founded the first tuition-free public charter SLAM! school — for sports leadership, arts and management — in Miami in 2012.