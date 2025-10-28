Elon Musk launches Grokipedia to compete with online encyclopedia Wikipedia

Elon Musk has launched Grokipedia, a crowdsourced online encyclopedia that the billionaire seeks to position as a rival to Wikipedia.

Writing on social media, Musk said that “Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live” and promised that “Version 1.0 will be 10X better.”

Grokipedia's goal is “ the “truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” he said.

Musk has previously criticized Wikipedia for being filled with “propaganda” and called for people to stop donating to the site. In September he announced that his artificial intelligence company xAI was working on Grokipedia.

The Grokipedia site has a minimalist appearance with little beyond a search bar that users can type in queries. It states that it has 885,279 articles. Wikipedia, meanwhile, says it has more than 7 million articles in English.

Like Wikipedia, users can search for articles on various topics such as Taylor Swift, the baseball World Series, or Buckingham Palace.

While Wikipedia is written and edited by volunteers, it's unclear how exactly Grokipedia articles are put together. Reports suggest the site is powered by the same xAI model that underpins Musk's Grok chatbot, but some articles are seemingly adapted from Wikipedia.

Grokipedia's entry on Wikipedia accuses the site of having “systemic ideological biases—particularly a left-leaning slant in coverage of political figures and topics.”