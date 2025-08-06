'Take into account the survivors': Giuffre family responds to report of Vance-led Epstein strategy talks

The family of Virginia Giuffre is speaking out following a report that Vice President JD Vance is hosting a “strategy session” on the Trump administration’s handling of the so-called Epstein files.

Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent sex trafficking accusers, died by suicide earlier this year.

According to CNN, Vance plans to convene top Trump administration officials at his home in Indiana. Those expected to attend reportedly include White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel.

"Missing from this group is, of course, any survivor of the vicious crimes of convicted perjurer and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein," Giuffre's family said in a statement obtained by Scripps News. "Their voices must be heard, above all."

The Trump administration has faced growing pressure to release more information about Epstein since the FBI and Justice Department released a memo in July stating that a review of the sex offender’s case found no “incriminating client list.”

The memo prompted backlash from some of President Trump’s staunchest supporters, many of whom had expected greater transparency regarding Epstein’s extensive network.

Since then, Blanche has interviewed Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. CNN reports that administration officials are considering whether to release the audio recording and transcripts of the interview.

Giuffre’s family said survivors should be consulted before any information is made public.

"Any information that may be released by the government should take into account the survivors who wish to remain anonymous, for their safety and well-being," Giuffre's family statement says.

They also expressed a willingness to testify before lawmakers about the lasting impact the case has had on victims.