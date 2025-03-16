How US beauty supply stores could be impacted by tariffs

All of the products in the picture below were made in China. Because of new U.S. tariffs on China, you could be seeing an increase in prices at your local beauty supply store.

In the hair capital of the world, the journey often begins at Beauty Supply store.

“I grew up in Detroit," said Jessica Kwalli, owner of Beauty Supply Store. "I saw that, you know, shopping and beauty supply stores with my mom, there wasn't much representation at all."

That's what motivated Kwalli to open up her own shop in February, filling it up with diverse and American-made products by small business owners like herself.

“But, you know, in the beauty industry, it's kind of impossible for everything to be U.S.-based," Kwalli said. "So I do have that portion of hair extensions that are coming from China and coming from other countries overseas."

From wigs to accessories and tools, China is one of the largest manufacturers and main suppliers of hair products to the U.S.

“The human hair definitely you have, um, bundles, closures, frontals, wigs, I mean, majority of the wigs all come from China," Kwalli said.

Now, she's facing the reality that prices on those could get higher with U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports rising to 20%.

“That's horrible," Kwalli said. "10% was already, you know, unexpected, and it's like you can kind of maneuver through that, but 20% is that's, I just don't even wanna think about that...I’ve actually had a few customers who've come in and have asked me, you know, personally just ask, 'how are you being impacted by this as a new beauty supply store?'”

Kwalli won't know the actual numbers until she places her next wholesale order. But she's already bracing for impact, researching new vendors.

"I kinda had to go back to the drawing board to figure out like, okay, how can I still give my customers the best quality products without having to have them break the bank to cover some of the cost," Kwalli said. "So I have been researching different vendors. I've been in conversations with different U.S.-based vendors who provide some of the same products just to see like, you know, is it a cheaper route, you know, can I get it from you guys? Is the, is it the same quality, but is it for a better price? And you know, am I gonna have to let go some of my Chinese vendors? Because I, at the end of the day, I don't want to offset the cost onto my customers, and then it's like as a new business, it's already like, you know, you're trying to budget every single thing just to make sure you're covering all your grounds and not overspending.”

Kevin Ketels, associate professor of global supply chain management at Wayne State University, says while most consumers may not see the impact on these tariffs now, they likely will soon.

“20% tariff is a, is a very large percentage, and most companies can't eat those costs, and they would ultimately have to be passed on to the consumer," Ketels said. "So initially we'll have some, you know, there's some existing inventory that will be burned off, but if it lasts more than a few weeks, it could have a large impact and could result in higher costs for consumers.”

Ketels says when and for how long are a part of the ongoing uncertainty disrupting the supply chain.

“While everyone is trying to figure out what's happening here, it will have a chilling effect on the American economy because everyone's waiting to just see," Ketels said.

Kwalli is staying positive; she's determined to get creative and make it work.

"You have to be open to trying other things," she said.

