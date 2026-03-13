US bombs military targets on Kharg Island, a key terminal for Iran's oil exports

The U.S. military Friday bombed new targets on Kharg Island, a primary terminal for Iran's oil exports.

According to a social media post from President Donald Trump, the strikes targeted Iranian military installations on the island but left oil infrastructure untouched.

"For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island," the president wrote. "However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."

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The escalation comes as Iran has targeted shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

This week, two tankers linked to Western interests were struck and set ablaze in Iraqi waters. One sailor was reported dead, and 37 crew members were pulled from the water. One of the vessels is owned by an American company.

Iran has also threatened to deploy sea mines in the waterway, which prompted the U.S. to strike and destroy much of its mine-laying fleet earlier in the week.

Commercial traffic in the strait remains effectively closed. The International Energy Agency on Thursday described the situation as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.

The Pentagon on Friday ordered 2,500 U.S. Marines and at least one amphibious assault ship to the Iran theater.

Speaking about the growing crisis in the strait on Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said “we have been dealing with it and don’t need to worry about it.”

President Trump said in an interview on Friday the conflict with Iran would end "when I feel it in my bones."

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