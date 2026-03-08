Kansas City International Airport evacuated as authorities investigate potential threat

Travelers at the Kansas City International Airport were evacuated Sunday as authorities — including the FBI — investigate a potential threat.

The Kansas City Aviation Department ssaid it is "aware of a situation" at the airport. A department spokesperson told the Scripps News Group in Kansas City they were first notified of the incident around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

"As a precaution, the department has evacuated sections of the Airport Terminal," the spokesperson shared in a statement.

Video shared with the Scripps News Group showed travelers evacuating onto the tarmac.

Jonathan Stein: Evacuation at KCI on March 8

The aviation department said airport police are working with the FBI to "substantiate any potential threat."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published by Addi Weakley with the Scripps News Group in Kansas City.