Air Force adds flexibility to biannual fitness test requirements

The U.S. Air Force has updated the requirements for its biannual physical fitness assessment, giving airmen more flexibility in how they meet fitness standards.

Under the new guidelines, airmen can choose between traditional and alternative exercises for each portion of the test.

For the cardio component, airmen may complete either a 2-mile run or a 20-meter high aerobic multi-shuttle run, which involves running back and forth between two points 20 meters apart at an increasing pace set by recorded beeps.

The strength portion allows airmen to choose between one minute of standard pushups or two minutes of hand-release pushups. Unlike standard pushups, hand-release pushups require lifting the hands off the floor at the bottom of each rep before pushing back up.

For core strength, the assessment will include a choice of one minute of sit-ups, two minutes of cross-leg reverse crunches, or a timed forearm plank.

Official testing under the new standards begins July 1, with scores included in both officer and enlisted performance briefs.

The U.S. Space Force announced it will also adopt the updated fitness guidelines.

“This evolution of our standards invests in Guardians' long-term readiness by cultivating the habits of sustained physical conditioning essential for successful performance of our critical missions,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman. “We’re ensuring every Guardian is prepared to thrive and win, reflecting our commitment to the force’s total well-being and our collective mission success.”

