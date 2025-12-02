Publisher blasts Hegseth for using Franklin the Turtle in violent meme

The publisher of the Franklin the Turtle children’s book series is condemning Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for sharing a meme that depicts the character firing on drug boats.

On Sunday, Hegseth posted an image on X showing Franklin in a helicopter shooting at people in boats under the fake book title, “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.”

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

Kids Can Press, the Canadian publisher of the series, said the meme misrepresents the character and its values.

"Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy and inclusivity," Kids Can Press said in a statement. "We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin's name or image, which directly contradicts these values."

As of Tuesday, Hegseth had not commented, and the post remained on his account.

Hegseth has been under scrutiny over U.S. military strikes on alleged drug traffickers in international waters that have killed dozens of people. There have been bipartisan calls for investigations following a Washington Post report alleging Hegseth directed forces to kill everyone on the boats. In at least one case, a second strike killed survivors of an initial strike, an action experts say could violate international law.

The White House has defended Hegseth and the admiral it says ordered the second strike, arguing that both acted lawfully.