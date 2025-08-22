Transcripts from Ghislaine Maxwell's interview with DOJ released

The Department of Justice released transcripts and audio recordings from its interview with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell for two days in late July.

According to the transcript, Maxwell said President Donald Trump was always very "cordial" and kind to her when they would interact in the 1990s.

Describing Trump's relationship with Epstein, Maxwell said, "I think they were friendly like people are in social settings. I don't -- I don't think they were close friends or I certainly never witnessed the President in any of -- I don't recall ever seeing him in his house, for instance," Maxwell said. "I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."

Maxwell was convicted in 2022 on federal sex trafficking charges and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. She was being held and interviewed at FCI Tallahassee, a low-security federal correctional institution in Florida. Following the interview, she was moved to Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a low-security facility in Bryan, Texas.

The meeting came as the Trump administration faces increased scrutiny over transparency related to the so-called Epstein files.

Scripps News is going through the transcripts and audio. Here is a link to the documents from the DOJ.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.