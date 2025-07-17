TSA reviewing liquids rule in carry-on bags, Noem says

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Transportation Security Administration is reviewing the long-standing rule on liquids in carry-on bags.

“The liquids, I’m questioning,” Noem said during a conference hosted by The Hill. “So that may be the next big announcement — what size your liquids need to be. We have put in place in TSA a multilayered screening process that allows us to change some of how we do security and screening so it’s still as safe.”

RELATED STORY | Travelers will no longer be required to remove shoes before boarding a plane

The current rule, which limits liquids in carry-on bags to containers of 3.4 ounces or less, was enacted in 2006 after authorities foiled a plot to use liquid explosives on transatlantic flights.

If revised, the change would follow TSA’s recent decision to end its requirement that passengers remove their shoes during screening, a policy implemented after a failed attempt to take down a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001.

The TSA also began enforcing Real ID requirements at airport checkpoints earlier this year.

The Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, was originally set to take effect in 2008 but faced repeated delays. The law is intended to make it harder to use fraudulent IDs, helping prevent criminal and terrorist activity.

RELATED STORY | Flying without a Real ID? Here’s what you need to know