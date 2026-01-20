Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance expecting their fourth child

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance announced Tuesday that they are expecting their fourth child, a baby boy.

In a post on social media, the Vance's said Usha and the baby are "doing well," and that they are expecting to welcome him into the world in late July.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children," the couple said in a joint statement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.