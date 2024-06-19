Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Age in America: Ways of addressing the retirement crisis

Ted Benna — Father of 401k — and labor economist Teresa Ghilarducci join Scripps News to explain ways to can help people finance their golden years.
Ted Benna — Father of 401k — and labor economist Teresa Ghilarducci explain things like pensions, social security, 401K plans, and more things that can help Americans finance retirement. (Scripps News)
Retirement Planning
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 19, 2024

Scripps News is partnering with WorkingNation, a leading nonprofit media organization focused on issues impacting workers and employment in the U.S., to drive awareness of and action to address ageism in the workplace.

This week we're examining an issue many older Americans find to be more stressful than it sounds: retirement. Ted Benna, also known as the father of 401(k), and labor economist Teresa Ghilarducci joined Scripps News to discuss things like pensions, social security, 401(k) plans, and more things that can help people finance their golden years and comfortably get through the final chapters of life.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard