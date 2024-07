KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to visit Kalamazoo this Wednesday.

President Biden’s reelection campaign says Harris will take part in a moderated conversation with Olivia Troye, who served as a national security official for former President Trump.

We’re told Harris’s upcoming visit will be her fourth visit to Michigan so far this year, her seventh since first entering office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube