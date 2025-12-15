Are we going to have a white Christmas this year?

With a snowy start to winter (still technically fall) are we expecting a white Christmas this year?

It has been a snowy and cold November and December across Metro Detroit. We’ve picked up 12.3” inches of snow since November 9th, our first snowfall, which is 7.9” above average. We’ve also had 27 days with below average temperatures and 11 days with high temperatures below freezing!

But a change in the overall pattern may melt our snow and bring rain for the holiday.

For the last few weeks the Jet stream has mainly been south of the Great Lakes. Numerous Alberta Clippers have dropped in from the northwest and brought rounds of light, yet slippery, snow across Metro Detroit. We’ve also been on the colder side of the winter storms that have brought inches of snowfall across the area.

But a high pressure ridge is expected to build in the central part of the country this week, bumping the jet stream north. This would put Michigan into warmer air, more specifically above freezing temperatures. Starting Wednesday, high temperatures will climb above freezing and potentially stay there through Christmas. These temperatures would melt quite a bit of snow and ice across the area. Low temperatures will continue to fall below freezing many nights, but that won’t help rebuild any of the snow that is lost.

Our active weather pattern continues and more storms are expected through Christmas. This week, widespread rain will move through Thursday, before a quick changeover to snow Friday morning. Another wintry mix is possible Sunday, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.

So, our chance for a white Christmas is not as great as if it were today, but there will be some snow sticking around, even if it’s just the mounds leftover in store parking lots or the brown dirty mix on the side of the road.

Thankfully if you’re traveling Up North for the holiday, colder temperatures will stick around and keep the deeper snow pack safe.

Colder air looks to return as we head into New Years, with a good chance for below average temperatures for the start of January.