Marisa Woloszyn joined the 7 First Alert Weather Team in May 2023. She came from our Scripps station in Milwaukee, TMJ4, where she was part of the morning team.

Before moving to Milwaukee, she interned at WXYZ during the summer of 2011 and then went on to start her career in Eugene, Oregon, where she worked for nine years.

Marisa was born and raised in metro Detroit, graduating from Northville High School. She and her husband are thrilled to be back in the area to raise their two daughters. Marisa graduated from Michigan State (Go Green!) and is ready to experience the MSU/UofM rivalry again. She is a fan of all the Detroit sports teams and is ready for the Lions to make it to the Super Bowl!

When not tracking the weather, Marisa loves to spend time with her family, enjoy the outdoors, refinish furniture, and work on DIY projects.

If you ever have a question for Marisa, she'd love to hear it!