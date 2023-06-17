Watch Now
Detroit Weather: A great weekend ahead

Sunshine returns for the weekend and Father's Day.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 08:03:28-04

Temps will warm up into this weekend with highs in the 80s for Father's Day. Hazy skies continue as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves overhead.

Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Father's Day, Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s again.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

