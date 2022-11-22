Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Above-average temperatures the rest of the week

Temperatures are rising the next few days leading into the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the 50s for Thanksgiving Day.
Posted at 4:52 AM, Nov 22, 2022
Today: Partly cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon. High of 47°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy or mostly clear in spots. Low of 27°. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

Wednesday: Morning fog possible along and north of I-69. Then mostly sunny with a high of 50°. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Increasing clouds with a low of 30° and a high of 52°.

