Detroit Weather: Above-average temperatures the rest of the week

Today: Partly cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon. High of 47°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy or mostly clear in spots. Low of 27°. Wind: WSW 5 mph.
Wednesday: Morning fog possible along and north of I-69. Then mostly sunny with a high of 50°. Wind: SW 10 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Increasing clouds with a low of 30° and a high of 52°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
