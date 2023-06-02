Detroit Weather: Air Quality Alert in effect again today as we hit 90°

(WXYZ) — Mostly sunny skies continue this week with temperatures flirting with 90° until Sunday.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lapeer, and Lenawee counties through Friday at 8 PM..

People are urged to avoid activities that lead to ozone formation like refueling vehicles or topping off while filling up, using gas-powered lawn equipment or using charcoal lighter fluid.

It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases like asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Today: Partly sunny with highs around 90°. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with temps in the 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly sunny and still hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There's a very slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon west of Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Slight cooler with temps in the low 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

