Detroit weather: Drier air for the weekend

Areas of drizzle possible today with more clouds and cooler temps in the 60s. However, the weekend looks brighter and milder with temps back into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
Posted at 5:32 AM, Sep 08, 2023
Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s and 69° in Detroit. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, milder. Highs in the low 70s and 72° in Detroit. Winds: NNE 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny and 76°. Winds: N 10 mph.

