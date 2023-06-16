Detroit Weather: Drying out today, nice weekend ahead

(WXYZ) — Temps will warm up into the weekend with highs in the 80s for the Father's Day weekend.

Today: Clouds early and then partly sunny and 74°. Winds: N 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

Father's Day: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s again.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

