Detroit Weather: Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today

A large area of low pressure will be spinning over the state, creating several rounds of showers and storms during the day. Rain will linger until Wednesday as temps recover.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Jun 26, 2023
(WXYZ) — A large area of low pressure will be spinning over the start creating several rounds of showers and storms during the day, Rain will linger until Wednesday as temps recover.

Today: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with highs in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 10-15 G20 mph

For the Ford Fireworks: Showers and storms will be in the area but ending around show time. Unfortunately, it'll be a close call for the show. Temps in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with highs in the mid 70s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

