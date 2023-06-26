Detroit Weather: Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today

(WXYZ) — A large area of low pressure will be spinning over the start creating several rounds of showers and storms during the day, Rain will linger until Wednesday as temps recover.

Today: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with highs in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 10-15 G20 mph

For the Ford Fireworks: Showers and storms will be in the area but ending around show time. Unfortunately, it'll be a close call for the show. Temps in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with highs in the mid 70s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

