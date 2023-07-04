Detroit Weather: Heating up for the 4th of July

An air quality alert for elevated levels of ozone has been issued for St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties for Tuesday.Read more here.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies return for the 4th of July. Temperatures quickly climb into the 80s, peaking near 90° by the afternoon.

This evening: A nice patio night ahead with great weather for Fireworks. Temps in the 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

