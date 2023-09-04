Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit weather: Hot and humid for Labor Day

default.png
default.png
Posted at 5:46 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 05:46:13-04

High pressure to the south will bring southwesterly winds across the Great Lakes. This will bring some hot temperatures for Labor Day and into the start of the workweek. Highs will be near 90° through Wednesday. Record high temperatures may be broken, with the current records at 92° (2018) on Monday, and 93° (2018) on Tuesday.

Labor Day: Sunny, hot, and breezy with highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy warm and humid with temps in the 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot with highs near 90°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018