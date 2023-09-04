Detroit weather: Hot and humid for Labor Day

High pressure to the south will bring southwesterly winds across the Great Lakes. This will bring some hot temperatures for Labor Day and into the start of the workweek. Highs will be near 90° through Wednesday. Record high temperatures may be broken, with the current records at 92° (2018) on Monday, and 93° (2018) on Tuesday.

Labor Day: Sunny, hot, and breezy with highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy warm and humid with temps in the 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot with highs near 90°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

