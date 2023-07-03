Detroit Weather: Isolated showers possible again today

(WXYZ) — As a storm slowly moves east today, we'll continue the chance for a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Skies will start off cloudier in the morning before becoming sunnier in the afternoon.

Today: A foggy start with Partly cloudy skies, warm, humid with a lingering shower or storm. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

4th of July: Mostly sunny and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

