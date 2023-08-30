Watch Now
Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy and cool today

Mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday. Behind that it looks like we will have sunshine through the holiday weekend.
Posted at 5:30 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 05:44:42-04

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning and then a little afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A chilly night ahead with lows in the 50s & 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with mid 70s for highs.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

