Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy and cool today

Mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday. Behind that it looks like we will have sunshine through the holiday weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning and then a little afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A chilly night ahead with lows in the 50s & 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with mid 70s for highs.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

