Detroit Weather: Scattered showers & t-storms today

A passing cold front will bring scattered showers and t-storms today. Widespread severe weather is not expected but a couple storms could be strong
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 05:55:48-04

(WXYZ) — A passing cold front will bring scattered showers and t-storms today. Widespread severe weather is not expected but a couple storms could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Thursday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms with highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with milder temps and lower humidity. Lows near 64.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs near 82. Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

