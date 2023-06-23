Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Showers and cooler temps today

Rain chances increase today and again on Sunday evening through Monday. The weekend will be warmer and muggier as the Summer heat returns
Posted at 5:10 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 05:52:44-04

(WXYZ) — Nice weather takes a backseat to the rain today and for the weekend. Best weekend rain chances will be Sunday afternoon and evening where some of the storms could be on the strong side - stay weather aware.

Today: Lots of clouds and showers are expected with temps in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. High temps near 83°.

Sunday: Partly cloudy start with a chance of storms later in the day. Some could be on the strong with heavy rain. High temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018