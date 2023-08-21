Watch Now
Detroit weather: Starting the week warm, but less humid

A passing cold front will bring some drier air today with dew points falling into the mid 50s. Temperatures stay in the 80s before falling into the upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storm chances return Tuesday, mainly north.
Posted at 5:11 AM, Aug 21, 2023
Monday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Chance for showers north. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

