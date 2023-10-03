Detroit weather: Two more warm days before temperatures plummet

High pressure will keep the weather dry across southeast Michigan through midweek. We will have a few areas of fog this morning, otherwise skies will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be 10°+ above average near 80°. No record highs are in jeopardy as records are near 90°. A few clouds return Wednesday as high pressure starts to break down, but high temperatures stay in the low 80s.

A cold front moves in late Thursday breaking the heat and bringing rain across southeast Michigan. Scattered showers continue Friday and into next weekend with highs plummeting into the upper 50s and morning lows into the 40s.

Today: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Detroit will reach 82°. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows near 60°. Spotty fog is possible. Winds: Light

Wednesday: Morning sun followed by increasing afternoon skies. Highs in the low 80s. Detroit will reach 83°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

