Detroit Weather: Warm and sunny Memorial Day

Temperatures continue to climb this Memorial Day with mostly sunny skies continuing. Temperatures will approach the upper 80s by the end of the week.
Posted at 5:04 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 06:27:09-04

Temperatures continue to climb into the mid 80s for Memorial Day. Sunny skies continue through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s by Thursday.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and 86°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild with temps near 60. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and 86° Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

