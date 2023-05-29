Detroit Weather: Warm and sunny Memorial Day

Temperatures continue to climb into the mid 80s for Memorial Day. Sunny skies continue through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s by Thursday.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and 86°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild with temps near 60. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and 86° Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
