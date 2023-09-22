Detroit weather: Warm finish to Summer

A dry and warm finish to Summer with highs back into the 70s today. Fall officially arrives Saturday with more sunshine and seasonable temps through the weekend.
Today: Partly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Fall arrives at 2:50am. Temps in the mid 70s with more sunshine. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Another sunny day with highs back in the low 70s.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
