Today will feel like a cold, classic winter day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s. The breezy winds and chilly temps will put the wind chills in the single digits at times. There’s a chance of a few light snow showers again late in the day and into the evening. Any accumulations will likely be a half inch or less. Another half inch is possible Tuesday night in Metro Detroit. Up to 1.5" is possible Tuesday night north of M-59.

Watch the full weather forecast

Metro Detroit Forecast: A cold and snowy stretch of days

Wednesday's highs are expected to reach the mid 20s keeping the atmosphere cold enough for snow when moisture moves in during the afternoon. . Several models are picking up on snow heading for Detroit, which could bring a quick 1" of snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy much of the day, which will help keep temperatures down and maintaining that winter vibe. If snow does develop, it will most likely come in spotty bursts or brief snow showers that could reduce visibility and briefly make roads slick, especially on untreated surfaces like bridges and backroads.

Today: Cloudy skies with more snow showers possible. Highs will reach the mid to low 20s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Snow returns, which could cause some slick roads. Lows near 21°. Winds: W 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 26. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor